Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fun in the Sun Ragtopman , 04/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got a 99 Firebird convertable for college and this car is every young guy's dream come true! This car, although not a V-8, still is a blast to drive. The top comes down fast and smoothly for cruising in the sun. Very recommended for people who want a fun car to drive. Report Abuse

Sweeeeeeeet viperedge , 01/17/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Always wanted it, finally got it. 2002 Conv, only V6, but still love her. Cant find a better looking car under 100000 if you ask me. Fun to drive, and with spring coming, looking forward to the top down and driving for days. Report Abuse

Puter shark Richard merrill , 06/11/2019 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The Shark 2002 base Firebird w/ leather and power seats a lot of upgrades and a convertible fantastic to drive and look at very strong v 6 sounds great Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse