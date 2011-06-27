Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun in the Sun
I got a 99 Firebird convertable for college and this car is every young guy's dream come true! This car, although not a V-8, still is a blast to drive. The top comes down fast and smoothly for cruising in the sun. Very recommended for people who want a fun car to drive.
Sweeeeeeeet
Always wanted it, finally got it. 2002 Conv, only V6, but still love her. Cant find a better looking car under 100000 if you ask me. Fun to drive, and with spring coming, looking forward to the top down and driving for days.
Puter shark
The Shark 2002 base Firebird w/ leather and power seats a lot of upgrades and a convertible fantastic to drive and look at very strong v 6 sounds great
Love this thing...................
Nice car. I hope to drive this till it drops. I have a peppy 6cyl convertible. Very tight. speedy and responsive. It is beyond me why this car didn't sell better.
