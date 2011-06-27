  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Firebird
  4. Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird
  5. Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Firebird
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Firebirds for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,884 - $6,429
Used Firebird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun in the Sun

Ragtopman, 04/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I got a 99 Firebird convertable for college and this car is every young guy's dream come true! This car, although not a V-8, still is a blast to drive. The top comes down fast and smoothly for cruising in the sun. Very recommended for people who want a fun car to drive.

Report Abuse

Sweeeeeeeet

viperedge, 01/17/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Always wanted it, finally got it. 2002 Conv, only V6, but still love her. Cant find a better looking car under 100000 if you ask me. Fun to drive, and with spring coming, looking forward to the top down and driving for days.

Report Abuse

Puter shark

Richard merrill, 06/11/2019
2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The Shark 2002 base Firebird w/ leather and power seats a lot of upgrades and a convertible fantastic to drive and look at very strong v 6 sounds great

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love this thing...................

Daryl, 02/11/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Nice car. I hope to drive this till it drops. I have a peppy 6cyl convertible. Very tight. speedy and responsive. It is beyond me why this car didn't sell better.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Firebirds for sale

Related Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles