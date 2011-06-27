Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Luv my weekend toy
At 45,000 miles, this is the only car I've ever bought new that I've never regretted buying. I would buy one again in a heartbeat if GM sells them again. The v6 may be an old design but it is strong and reliable, and my car has never left me stranded. I get compliments all the time. I love the fact that you can see the engine and all hoses, belts, etc. newer cars have that awful plastic cover that hides everything. This car is easy to work on, aftermarket parts are readily available even after GM killed Pontiac. This is definitely an enthusiast's car. It's fun to drive and comfortable too! I love this car. I'm going to keep it until I get too old to drive.
LOVE THIS CAR!!!!
14 yrs. ago I was in a Pontiac dealership having a repair on my 1990 Sunbird, it was already at 150K mile. So as I was wondering around the showroom and spied a Red T-Top 75th Anniversary Edition Firebird! Can you say IMPULSE BUY?! Well I've never been disappointed with her. She sits in my driveway right now, looking just as good as she did the day I drove her home, and a few offers to buy her. Sure, there could be more room in the back seat, have replaced EGR Valve, a headlight issue I solved, and recently a new ignition cylinder, but she's got almost 140k miles and I've Loved every one of them! I plan on giving her to my great-nephew in 3 years for his High School Graduation, or not...
Most Misunderstood Automobile
My 2001 Firebird is my 3rd Firebird. Admitedly a niche automobile, as a 52 year old Engineer, I find the 4th generation to be solid, realiable, and a blast to drive. The 200Hp V6 is plenty strong and though not a Transam, I find the average person doesn't know the difference. GM failed to properly market fun features like T-tops and how well the 4th gen are sealed against water leaks.
2001 Firebird, V6 3.8L, 2DR Hatch w/TTop
My first car was a '73 Firebird 2DR Coupe, V-8 350 and I loved her. My latest is this 2001 and I love her even more. I cannot imagine owning something else in place of her. She has plenty of power even with the V6 and she is a joy to drive.
*purrs*
I've had an '88 Dodge Aries, '95 Geo Metro & an '02 Ford Explorer Sport Trac. I said I'd NEVER drive another car after being in my truck but with gas at $4 & getting 17 mpg while driving a 60 mile daily commute. I had to re-evaluate. I was shown 3 crap cars when I went in for a trade- in (1 was TOTALLY crapped out & wouldn't even crank!) & then shown this '01 Firebird. I drove it. That's all there was to it. I giggled the whole time! Kit had 75K miles on her & hadn't been taken care of very well but she purrs like a dream & the LOOKS she gets is just mesmerizing!! *giggles* Truck? What truck?! :D
