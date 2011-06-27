Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Still fun, more reliable than expected
I have a manual transmission base model as my daily driver. It accelerates, brakes, and corners well while managing to be decently comfortable and returning great highway MPG on cheap 87 octane gas. It's the quintessential cheap sporty car. Performance add-ons I recommend without affecting reliability include a dual exhaust, Pro 5.0 shifter (WAY more precise), a Torsen limited-slip rear (expensive but very different experience than the open diff), and the ubiquitous aftermarket stereo system. When cleaned up it still gets a lot of compliments.
Poor Quality
I bought this vehicle for my son back in 2000. It's done nothing but cost me money. Things that normally don't tear up on vehicles fall apart on this vehicle. From the power windows going bad, emission problems, replaced fuel tank and pump, replaced rear diff, pinion seal, replaced numerous lights switches, power steering pump leaked and on and on. I've spend almost as much money in keeping this car running as I did when I bought it new. This car has only 68,000 miles on it. My toyota 4 runner has 165,000 and I've only had to replace the brakes. I'll never buy another American made car.
Yes it is and NO you can't
Best car I've had. Awesome throtle response for a V-6. Handles great in the curves. The title of my review is my front license plate. Yes it's fast and NO you cant drive it. Its my first but not my last. The only car I have owned that outshined this was my 1972 Chevelle. The only problem is seating in the back... cramped, but not for me. I'm Driving.
The Perfect Sports Car
We all know you can buy a Honda Civic and put $10,000 into it to make it a nice car. Why not just buy one of these Firebirds and have the better looking car, and the performance. Do not be fooled by editor's bias towards import cars. This lovely car does twice as much as they can, has more features and looks better. Don't be the butt of everyone's "deck out your cheap Honda" jokes, and be the envy, get the Firebird!
Only, ok.
It was an ok car. Got me from point A to point B. Looks cool, but not enough power or look as cool as a Mustang, if it was the 5.7 that may be a different story (I still doubt it!) But even then the Firebird is way too wide making it impossible to park. Also, you can never see more than a foot of the hood. It always had computer problems and had to be taken to the shop constantly.
