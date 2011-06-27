  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Firebird
  4. Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Firebird
Overview
See Firebird Inventory
See Firebird Inventory
See Firebird Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Combined MPG182018
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg17/28 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/372.0 mi.263.5/434.0 mi.232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.15.5 gal.15.5 gal.
Combined MPG182018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l3.8 l5.7 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5000 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm285 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.40.6 ft.40.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.44.4 in.44.4 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.28.9 in.28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Measurements
Length195.6 in.195.6 in.197.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3512 lbs.3481 lbs.3605 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.4.6 in.4.4 in.
Height52.7 in.52.7 in.52.0 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.101.1 in.101.1 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright Purple Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Blue Green Chameleon
  • Bright Purple Metallic
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Blue Green Chameleon
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Red
  • Blue Green Chameleon
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Bright Purple Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright White
See Firebird InventorySee Firebird InventorySee Firebird Inventory

Related Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles