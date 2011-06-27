  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Firebird
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Combined MPG181918
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg16/25 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/372.0 mi.248.0/387.5 mi.232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.15.5 gal.15.5 gal.
Combined MPG181918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm285 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l3.1 l5.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm140 hp @ 4400 rpm205 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.38.5 ft.38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear hip Room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.28.9 in.28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity31 cu.ft.31 cu.ft.31 cu.ft.
Length195.1 in.195.1 in.195.2 in.
Curb weight3370 lbs.3121 lbs.3343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.
Height49.7 in.49.7 in.49.7 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.101.0 in.101.0 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Silver Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
