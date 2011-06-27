  1. Home
Used 1990 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Firebird
4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$782 - $1,820
350 F-Body Review

mindy shorr, 03/18/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this unit is super quick, fast and strong. remember, a poor or moderate comfort quality rating is a desirable quality in a performance car. the 1990-'92 350 f-body may be the best of all four generations. it produces 340/345 lb/ft of tourqe in standard form.

