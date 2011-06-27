Used 1997 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews

Jackpot hosie , 11/18/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My dear bonneville just crossed its 174000 mile mark. Not a single major repair since I owned it. I have driven this car for Boston to San Francisco and back. The most comfy ride ever. You can never go back to a smaller car once you have driven this. It gives me 26+ mpg. A no-fatigue drive. I have used and abused this car and it sure takes a beating. The car fits a 10 ft long piece of 2x4 lumber completely with the trunk closed. Highly recommended. Report Abuse

1997 Pontiac Bonny SE hazenguy , 05/02/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my Bonny for a whopping $500. The guy thought the reverse was out on it, when their was no fluid in the trans. I put 3 qts in it, drove her home. My car has 268000 miles and looks great! Everything works on the car! I have tuned her up. She has been well maintained. I would recommend this car to anyone needing a good car on a budget. You can pick up a NICE one Cheap! The parts are common and there is alot of info on the "trouble spots" and "how to's" on the car. I usually would NOT buy a car with this mileage, BUT so far so good!! Report Abuse

Sporty Look and Ride Peachy , 05/31/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Smooth ride, reliable car. Took a chance and bought used at 108K for $3K. Had to replace power steering pump and rack and pinion, because someone poured something in there. Cost $550. Relay switch burned out and interior fan would not cut off. Cost $125. Other than that..great car..good gas mileage and leather is holding up not too bad. Has a CD player and cup holder and back seat has a little fold out to put longer item in the trunk. It juts out into the back seat. Rear bumper paint worn, but all else good. Our color is plum. Driver side mirror loose, vibrates just a little. Dash lights are sporty red at night. Report Abuse

Amazing car BONNE FAN , 04/19/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Absolutely amazing car especially the SLE with all the creature comforts. Steering Wheel radio controls and leather make this car extremely comfortable on the inside while the 205 HP V6 under the hood is more than enough to throw you back in your seat or squeal the tires. Overall it is a very good mixture between sport and luxury and in a 4 door package to make a sport luxury sedan. I have owned 4 of these cars over the last 12 years and I still have all of them if that isn't reliability IDK what is. These engine are bullet proof and currently I have 275,000 miles and still going on my car and it still runs like brand new no ticks or knocks or squeals or anything Best engine EVER! Report Abuse