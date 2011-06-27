Used 1997 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews
Jackpot
My dear bonneville just crossed its 174000 mile mark. Not a single major repair since I owned it. I have driven this car for Boston to San Francisco and back. The most comfy ride ever. You can never go back to a smaller car once you have driven this. It gives me 26+ mpg. A no-fatigue drive. I have used and abused this car and it sure takes a beating. The car fits a 10 ft long piece of 2x4 lumber completely with the trunk closed. Highly recommended.
1997 Pontiac Bonny SE
I bought my Bonny for a whopping $500. The guy thought the reverse was out on it, when their was no fluid in the trans. I put 3 qts in it, drove her home. My car has 268000 miles and looks great! Everything works on the car! I have tuned her up. She has been well maintained. I would recommend this car to anyone needing a good car on a budget. You can pick up a NICE one Cheap! The parts are common and there is alot of info on the "trouble spots" and "how to's" on the car. I usually would NOT buy a car with this mileage, BUT so far so good!!
Sporty Look and Ride
Smooth ride, reliable car. Took a chance and bought used at 108K for $3K. Had to replace power steering pump and rack and pinion, because someone poured something in there. Cost $550. Relay switch burned out and interior fan would not cut off. Cost $125. Other than that..great car..good gas mileage and leather is holding up not too bad. Has a CD player and cup holder and back seat has a little fold out to put longer item in the trunk. It juts out into the back seat. Rear bumper paint worn, but all else good. Our color is plum. Driver side mirror loose, vibrates just a little. Dash lights are sporty red at night.
Amazing car
Absolutely amazing car especially the SLE with all the creature comforts. Steering Wheel radio controls and leather make this car extremely comfortable on the inside while the 205 HP V6 under the hood is more than enough to throw you back in your seat or squeal the tires. Overall it is a very good mixture between sport and luxury and in a 4 door package to make a sport luxury sedan. I have owned 4 of these cars over the last 12 years and I still have all of them if that isn't reliability IDK what is. These engine are bullet proof and currently I have 275,000 miles and still going on my car and it still runs like brand new no ticks or knocks or squeals or anything Best engine EVER!
Amazing Bonneville
My dad purchased this car new 8/1997. He left the car to me after he passed on in 7/2004 with under 90,000 miles. I've been driving it since and now has 215,000 miles. It is the best car I've ever owned. Except for routine maintenance, I've only replaced the exhaust system, struts and the alternator. It is a shame that GM decided to throw Pontiac under the bus. In the end all Pontiac had were rubber stamped Chevys. Instead, they should have been allowed to develop newer cars.
Sponsored cars related to the Bonneville
Related Used 1997 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner