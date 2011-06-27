  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Bonneville
  4. Used 1990 Pontiac Bonneville
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Pontiac Bonneville Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Bonneville
Overview
See Bonneville Inventory
See Bonneville Inventory
See Bonneville Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg16/25 mpg16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/450.0 mi.288.0/450.0 mi.288.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5200 rpm165 hp @ 5200 rpm165 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.39.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.59.1 in.
Measurements
Length198.7 in.198.7 in.198.7 in.
Curb weight3551 lbs.3323 lbs.3376 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width72.1 in.72.1 in.72.1 in.
See Bonneville InventorySee Bonneville InventorySee Bonneville Inventory

Related Used 1990 Pontiac Bonneville info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles