Used 1990 Pontiac Bonneville for Sale Near Me

I purchased my 1990 Bonneville LE from a salesman who had put 232,000 miles on it in 12 years, all highway. Today my Bonnie has 256,000 and she still runs like a gem of a gal. Sure there have been repairs but nothing that one could consider major. For a car that's 16 years old and this many miles on it I got the deal of the century paying only $500, yes that's only 2 zero's, Five Hundred dollars. I'm a Honda junky but this baby is a dream. The 3800 engine is by far the most amazing thing that keeps her humming. I can only hope she'll last me another 40000- 50000 more.

