2005 Pontiac Aztek Review
Pros & Cons
- Versatile interior, available all-wheel drive.
- Some cheap interior materials, poor visibility, awkward styling.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,558 - $2,749
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although functional as a minivan/sport-utility crossover, the Aztek's ungainly handling and weak engine make it hard to recommend over more refined wagons and sport-utes.
2005 Highlights
No major changes for the Aztek.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Aztek.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ric,03/27/2016
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
No BS here......I bought my Aztek new in 2005 and currently have 428,000 miles on the original engine and trans. I've replaced hub assemblies often but have it down to a science. I am having a problem with a clunking noise in the front end right now AFTER changing the ball joints, tie rods, struts and CV joints/half shafts. I'm thinking it's time for control arm bushings to get rid of it. This has been the most reliable car I can and will ever own, it's only left me stranded once when the alternator went out......not bad for 428K and 11 years of daily driving.
ducttapeeng,09/08/2012
Our Aztec died in a crash recently and it will be missed. The minivan based design allowed it to be a great snow ski hauler since ski's fit under the seat. Although the spoiler did restrict rear vision - it also appeared to always block the headlights of the car behind us when they were tailgating. It got us everywhere we needed to go. The front seats of all cars are comfortable but the often forgotten rear seat [I guess most parents think it is the kids problem not theirs] was very comfortable for the Aztec. If the look can be ignored, the function is great. Note: some Aztec's inherited all the problems. Find a good one and keep it for life.
2005RalleyedAztek,05/19/2008
I love my 2005 Pontiac Aztek rally edition. I was going to sell it so that I could get something more fuel efficient, but there isn't a SUV that great gas mileage this good and is this smoking hot. I LOVE MY RALLY!!
Dan,01/21/2010
I can sum up my review briefly...245,000 miles...body very good..0 rust.....original engine, transmission. Reolaced alternator and water pump but these didn't occur until 201,000 miles. This vehicle is hands down the most dependable, fun vehicle I have ever owned. I would buy another without hesitation.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Pontiac Aztek features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
