Our Aztec died in a crash recently and it will be missed. The minivan based design allowed it to be a great snow ski hauler since ski's fit under the seat. Although the spoiler did restrict rear vision - it also appeared to always block the headlights of the car behind us when they were tailgating. It got us everywhere we needed to go. The front seats of all cars are comfortable but the often forgotten rear seat [I guess most parents think it is the kids problem not theirs] was very comfortable for the Aztec. If the look can be ignored, the function is great. Note: some Aztec's inherited all the problems. Find a good one and keep it for life.

