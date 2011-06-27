  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(63)
2005 Pontiac Aztek Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile interior, available all-wheel drive.
  • Some cheap interior materials, poor visibility, awkward styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although functional as a minivan/sport-utility crossover, the Aztek's ungainly handling and weak engine make it hard to recommend over more refined wagons and sport-utes.

2005 Highlights

No major changes for the Aztek.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Aztek.

5(68%)
4(24%)
3(1%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.5
63 reviews
63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love My Tek
Ric,03/27/2016
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
No BS here......I bought my Aztek new in 2005 and currently have 428,000 miles on the original engine and trans. I've replaced hub assemblies often but have it down to a science. I am having a problem with a clunking noise in the front end right now AFTER changing the ball joints, tie rods, struts and CV joints/half shafts. I'm thinking it's time for control arm bushings to get rid of it. This has been the most reliable car I can and will ever own, it's only left me stranded once when the alternator went out......not bad for 428K and 11 years of daily driving.
Will be missed
ducttapeeng,09/08/2012
Our Aztec died in a crash recently and it will be missed. The minivan based design allowed it to be a great snow ski hauler since ski's fit under the seat. Although the spoiler did restrict rear vision - it also appeared to always block the headlights of the car behind us when they were tailgating. It got us everywhere we needed to go. The front seats of all cars are comfortable but the often forgotten rear seat [I guess most parents think it is the kids problem not theirs] was very comfortable for the Aztec. If the look can be ignored, the function is great. Note: some Aztec's inherited all the problems. Find a good one and keep it for life.
I love my Rally
2005RalleyedAztek,05/19/2008
I love my 2005 Pontiac Aztek rally edition. I was going to sell it so that I could get something more fuel efficient, but there isn't a SUV that great gas mileage this good and is this smoking hot. I LOVE MY RALLY!!
Pontiac Aztec
Dan,01/21/2010
I can sum up my review briefly...245,000 miles...body very good..0 rust.....original engine, transmission. Reolaced alternator and water pump but these didn't occur until 201,000 miles. This vehicle is hands down the most dependable, fun vehicle I have ever owned. I would buy another without hesitation.
See all 63 reviews of the 2005 Pontiac Aztek
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2005 Pontiac Aztek Overview

The Used 2005 Pontiac Aztek is offered in the following submodels: Aztek SUV. Available styles include Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Pontiac Aztek?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Pontiac Azteks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Pontiac Aztek for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Pontiac Aztek.

Can't find a used 2005 Pontiac Azteks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Aztek for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,708.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,684.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Aztek for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,241.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,131.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Pontiac Aztek?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

