  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Aztek
  4. Used 2004 Pontiac Aztek
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(118)
Appraise this car

2004 Pontiac Aztek Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile interior, available all-wheel drive.
  • Cheap interior materials, poor visibility, awkward styling.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Pontiac Aztek for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$1,489 - $2,763
Used Aztek for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although functional as a minivan/sport-utility crossover, the Aztek's ungainly handling and weak engine make it hard to recommend over more refined wagons and sport-utes.

2004 Highlights

An MP3 player is newly available, as are new five-spoke aluminum wheels. A rally appearance package that includes chrome exhaust tips, a body-colored front grille and a lowered suspension is now available, but can only be had with black, orange or gray exterior paint.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Pontiac Aztek.

5(78%)
4(16%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
118 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 118 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

88K-5+ Years: Going Great.
IndyLee,02/27/2010
First was my wife's car. Became mine last year. Great road car. Wish we could get 27-29 mpg, best ever 26.5 on highway. Got rid of full-size pick-up and took over the Aztek ... not a bad deal. Few negatives, lots of good stuff. Stereo rocks. Pull out tray in rear is wonderful. If they still made them, we'd buy another.
I Love My Aztek
jodibeth,10/18/2010
I've had my Aztek now for 10 months. I absolutely love it. I went from driving a 1992 Toyota Corolla to the Aztek. Huge change! Indeed a great one though. My husband and son have no problems with not enough room like I did with the previous car. I've not had to replace anything on it but the brakes and tires. It had 92000 miles on it when I bought it. Great gas mileage for an SUV. Awesome stereo system!
2004 Aztec
azteclover,09/26/2014
Great vehicle. 168k and still going strong. Best feature is the versatility of the the interior. Easy to remove seats.
My favorite car of all time
Alayne,08/10/2009
My biggest disappointment is that I'll never be able to get another one. I have loved the reliability, value and function of this car. Rides fantastic! Great pickup. Function, function, function on the interior. Like everyone else, I would say the rear spoiler causes a major blind spot but you do get used to it. I have almost 90K on this and still no problems. I am going to drive it into the ground.
See all 118 reviews of the 2004 Pontiac Aztek
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Pontiac Aztek features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2004 Pontiac Aztek

Used 2004 Pontiac Aztek Overview

The Used 2004 Pontiac Aztek is offered in the following submodels: Aztek SUV. Available styles include Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Pontiac Aztek?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Pontiac Azteks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Pontiac Aztek for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Pontiac Aztek.

Can't find a used 2004 Pontiac Azteks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Aztek for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,629.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,304.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Aztek for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,961.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,033.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Pontiac Aztek?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Aztek lease specials

Related Used 2004 Pontiac Aztek info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles