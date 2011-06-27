2004 Pontiac Aztek Review
Pros & Cons
- Versatile interior, available all-wheel drive.
- Cheap interior materials, poor visibility, awkward styling.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,489 - $2,763
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although functional as a minivan/sport-utility crossover, the Aztek's ungainly handling and weak engine make it hard to recommend over more refined wagons and sport-utes.
2004 Highlights
An MP3 player is newly available, as are new five-spoke aluminum wheels. A rally appearance package that includes chrome exhaust tips, a body-colored front grille and a lowered suspension is now available, but can only be had with black, orange or gray exterior paint.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Pontiac Aztek.
Most helpful consumer reviews
IndyLee,02/27/2010
First was my wife's car. Became mine last year. Great road car. Wish we could get 27-29 mpg, best ever 26.5 on highway. Got rid of full-size pick-up and took over the Aztek ... not a bad deal. Few negatives, lots of good stuff. Stereo rocks. Pull out tray in rear is wonderful. If they still made them, we'd buy another.
jodibeth,10/18/2010
I've had my Aztek now for 10 months. I absolutely love it. I went from driving a 1992 Toyota Corolla to the Aztek. Huge change! Indeed a great one though. My husband and son have no problems with not enough room like I did with the previous car. I've not had to replace anything on it but the brakes and tires. It had 92000 miles on it when I bought it. Great gas mileage for an SUV. Awesome stereo system!
azteclover,09/26/2014
Great vehicle. 168k and still going strong. Best feature is the versatility of the the interior. Easy to remove seats.
Alayne,08/10/2009
My biggest disappointment is that I'll never be able to get another one. I have loved the reliability, value and function of this car. Rides fantastic! Great pickup. Function, function, function on the interior. Like everyone else, I would say the rear spoiler causes a major blind spot but you do get used to it. I have almost 90K on this and still no problems. I am going to drive it into the ground.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
