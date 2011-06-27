  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Aztek
  4. Used 2003 Pontiac Aztek
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(131)
Appraise this car

2003 Pontiac Aztek Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile interior, available all-wheel drive.
  • Cheap interior materials, poor visibility, styling that will never be considered beautiful.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Pontiac Aztek for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$1,352 - $2,641
Used Aztek for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although functional as a minivan/sport-utility crossover, the Aztek's ungainly handling and weak engine make it hard to recommend over more refined wagons and sport-utes.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, the Aztek offers a few new high-tech options like a DVD-based entertainment system and XM Satellite Radio. You'll also find additional wheel styles, a tire pressure-monitoring system and a new "luxury appointment group" for top-of-the-line models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Pontiac Aztek.

5(75%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
131 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 131 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car is a Champ!
Jordan,11/06/2016
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I was a Junior in high school when I got this car last year. My parents bought this car off a friend they knew well. At first, I hated it outright. Since I live in a rural community, I was expecting a truck of some sort, or, what I have always wanted, a sports car (Camaro, Mustang, ect.). But I have to say, since I brought it home, It grew on me. Don't get me wrong, this car is no sports car by ANY means, but this has over 265,000 miles with the original engine!! After 14 years of families, work, and now high school students, this car has survived every test that has been thrown at it! It maybe considered the worst car ever made and you may turn a few heads (not in a good way), but the folks up at GM and Pontiac meant what they said when they said it is "Quite possibly the most versatile vehicle on the planet". When car shopping, don't let its looks turn you away. Look underneath the plastic cladding and see how well it will fulfill your every need. They are also very cheap, so basically it's a steal! Get behind the wheel of an Aztek and I hope you will see what I mean.
I will be passing this vehicle to my daughter
pilotauto,02/21/2014
I have 380,000KM's on 'er and the Aztek runs like a top,it has been very reliable and comfortable to drive,and gets great gas mileage..I have nothing bad to say about this vehicle,it has been a very,very excellent family, as well as sporting, outdoor activity type vehicle.This vehicle has been top notch in any way you care to mention...and I like the fact it has unique styling and doesn't lo0ok like everything else out there..I hope my next vehicle will be this awesome!!! I wish they still made them,I'd get another but all wheel drive...even though the 2WD was great in the snowy icy,and wet conditions.
Unhappy customer
yolonda hunter,04/14/2010
I purchased this Aztec not even 3mos. Ago and I'm having problems with the brakes, wheel bearings, headlight shift gear ac unit. I was told that the SUV went through to inspection and that everything was working fine that's not true these cars can be a good car if you can repair it yourself because it's a costly vehicle to have so I don't recommend this one at all know. Wonder they stopped making them in 2005 because the only thing they offer is space don't buy if you use this vehicle as an every day car please.
One great deal......
Robert Surprenant,07/14/2006
Bought my used '03 Aztec a month ago. Previous owner spent $24,500 new. I spent $9,700 with all the "bells and whistles"(power sunroof/moonroof, yeah!!) and only 49,000 miles on it! I can't believe how great it drives. I've owned over eight vehicles in the past twenty four years, and this is the nicest ride I've had. Test drove other mid SUV's, no comparison. Most drive like trucks, are to small in the cabin, seats stink and all look similar, boring. Aztec's have got to be the best deal in "autoworld" right now. People complain about the spoiler blocking their view,I love it, no more headlights in the eyes.I have no problem backing up. If you're thinking about an Aztec, go for it, it's a blast
See all 131 reviews of the 2003 Pontiac Aztek
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Pontiac Aztek features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2003 Pontiac Aztek

Used 2003 Pontiac Aztek Overview

The Used 2003 Pontiac Aztek is offered in the following submodels: Aztek SUV. Available styles include Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Pontiac Aztek?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Pontiac Azteks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Pontiac Aztek for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Pontiac Aztek.

Can't find a used 2003 Pontiac Azteks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Aztek for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,354.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,950.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Aztek for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,855.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,729.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Pontiac Aztek?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Aztek lease specials

Related Used 2003 Pontiac Aztek info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles