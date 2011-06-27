2003 Pontiac Aztek Review
Pros & Cons
- Versatile interior, available all-wheel drive.
- Cheap interior materials, poor visibility, styling that will never be considered beautiful.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,352 - $2,641
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although functional as a minivan/sport-utility crossover, the Aztek's ungainly handling and weak engine make it hard to recommend over more refined wagons and sport-utes.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, the Aztek offers a few new high-tech options like a DVD-based entertainment system and XM Satellite Radio. You'll also find additional wheel styles, a tire pressure-monitoring system and a new "luxury appointment group" for top-of-the-line models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Pontiac Aztek.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jordan,11/06/2016
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I was a Junior in high school when I got this car last year. My parents bought this car off a friend they knew well. At first, I hated it outright. Since I live in a rural community, I was expecting a truck of some sort, or, what I have always wanted, a sports car (Camaro, Mustang, ect.). But I have to say, since I brought it home, It grew on me. Don't get me wrong, this car is no sports car by ANY means, but this has over 265,000 miles with the original engine!! After 14 years of families, work, and now high school students, this car has survived every test that has been thrown at it! It maybe considered the worst car ever made and you may turn a few heads (not in a good way), but the folks up at GM and Pontiac meant what they said when they said it is "Quite possibly the most versatile vehicle on the planet". When car shopping, don't let its looks turn you away. Look underneath the plastic cladding and see how well it will fulfill your every need. They are also very cheap, so basically it's a steal! Get behind the wheel of an Aztek and I hope you will see what I mean.
pilotauto,02/21/2014
I have 380,000KM's on 'er and the Aztek runs like a top,it has been very reliable and comfortable to drive,and gets great gas mileage..I have nothing bad to say about this vehicle,it has been a very,very excellent family, as well as sporting, outdoor activity type vehicle.This vehicle has been top notch in any way you care to mention...and I like the fact it has unique styling and doesn't lo0ok like everything else out there..I hope my next vehicle will be this awesome!!! I wish they still made them,I'd get another but all wheel drive...even though the 2WD was great in the snowy icy,and wet conditions.
yolonda hunter,04/14/2010
I purchased this Aztec not even 3mos. Ago and I'm having problems with the brakes, wheel bearings, headlight shift gear ac unit. I was told that the SUV went through to inspection and that everything was working fine that's not true these cars can be a good car if you can repair it yourself because it's a costly vehicle to have so I don't recommend this one at all know. Wonder they stopped making them in 2005 because the only thing they offer is space don't buy if you use this vehicle as an every day car please.
Robert Surprenant,07/14/2006
Bought my used '03 Aztec a month ago. Previous owner spent $24,500 new. I spent $9,700 with all the "bells and whistles"(power sunroof/moonroof, yeah!!) and only 49,000 miles on it! I can't believe how great it drives. I've owned over eight vehicles in the past twenty four years, and this is the nicest ride I've had. Test drove other mid SUV's, no comparison. Most drive like trucks, are to small in the cabin, seats stink and all look similar, boring. Aztec's have got to be the best deal in "autoworld" right now. People complain about the spoiler blocking their view,I love it, no more headlights in the eyes.I have no problem backing up. If you're thinking about an Aztec, go for it, it's a blast
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
