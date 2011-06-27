I was a Junior in high school when I got this car last year. My parents bought this car off a friend they knew well. At first, I hated it outright. Since I live in a rural community, I was expecting a truck of some sort, or, what I have always wanted, a sports car (Camaro, Mustang, ect.). But I have to say, since I brought it home, It grew on me. Don't get me wrong, this car is no sports car by ANY means, but this has over 265,000 miles with the original engine!! After 14 years of families, work, and now high school students, this car has survived every test that has been thrown at it! It maybe considered the worst car ever made and you may turn a few heads (not in a good way), but the folks up at GM and Pontiac meant what they said when they said it is "Quite possibly the most versatile vehicle on the planet". When car shopping, don't let its looks turn you away. Look underneath the plastic cladding and see how well it will fulfill your every need. They are also very cheap, so basically it's a steal! Get behind the wheel of an Aztek and I hope you will see what I mean.

