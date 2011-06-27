  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Aztek
  4. Used 2002 Pontiac Aztek
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(85)
Appraise this car

2002 Pontiac Aztek Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile interior, available all-wheel drive, head-up display.
  • Awkward styling, dated powerplant.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Pontiac Aztek for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$1,172 - $2,332
Used Aztek for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although functional as a minivan/sport-utility crossover, the Aztek's eccentric styling and weak engine still relegate it to second-class status as a family vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Pontiac claims the Aztek was the product of out-of-the-box brainstorming in an effort to create a truly unique vehicle. The result of this creative thinking is a whole new SRV, or sport recreational vehicle, which takes the wide stance and sporty ride of the Grand Prix, the versatility of the Montana minivan and traditional character traits of sport-utility vehicles, and blends them into a unique and polarizing alternative to SUVs and minivans.

The Aztek cuts a broad swath through the look-alike humdrum SUVs on the road with a boldly aggressive exterior that could have only come from Pontiac. After the vehicle's less-than-welcoming reception from buyers last year, Pontiac went back to the drawing board and cleaned up some of the Aztek's more offensive lines. The exterior is now all one color and standard 16-inch wheels help to give the vehicle a more balanced look.

The model lineup now consists of either the standard front-wheel-drive model or the upgraded all-wheel-drive version. Both are powered by GM's tried-and-true 3.4-liter V6 producing 185 horsepower and are backed by an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. The Aztek is rated to pull 3,500 pounds with the optional trailer-towing option that includes heavy-duty engine cooling, a high-output alternator and an auto-leveling rear suspension.

All-wheel-drive Azteks use GM's Versatrak system, which automatically directs power to the wheels with the best grip. Unfortunately, with no low range or center differential lockup feature, the Aztek has limited off-road capability.

Two seating configurations are offered -- front bucket seats with a choice of three-passenger flip/fold 50/50-split seats or dual captain's chairs in the second row. The rear 50/50-split bench is of a lightweight modular design that can be folded, flipped forward or removed to create extra room on demand. The often-touted cooler/center console is now standard equipment along with an AM/FM CD stereo. Order leather seating and you'll get heated buckets up front, while upgrading to the six-disc CD changer or dual-play radio will net you a leather-wrapped steering wheel with satellite audio controls.

The Aztek has a wide, low and flat cargo floor with 93.5 cubic feet of storage when the rear seats are removed. Drop the tailgate and the Aztek accommodates four full sheets of 3/4-inch plywood. A dozen cargo anchors, rear convenience net and storage areas built into the side trim and tailgate help keep track of loose ends.

While many SUVs look like they're cast from the same cookie cutter, Pontiac cooked up the boldest -- and the most controversial -- design to hit the streets so far. With its latest makeover, it's softened it up a bit, but it still turns heads. Sure, the styling is different and you can't do any serious off-roading, but if you need the versatility of a minivan, and don't want to be labeled as another soccer mom driving a Caravan, the Aztek may be right up your alley.

2002 Highlights

After a chilling reception from consumers in its first year, Pontiac is attempting to salvage the Aztek with a slight makeover that includes a monotone exterior and a new rear spoiler. Inside, numerous amenities that were optional on last year's model are now standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Pontiac Aztek.

5(75%)
4(16%)
3(5%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
85 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 85 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car - Fun to Drive
talia5307,05/10/2009
I bought my Aztek almost 7 years ago and have never regretted it. It now has 98000 miles on it and has only ever needed minor repairs (brakes, etc). I love that nothing else on the road looks like it, this is not your cookie cutter car for your cookie cutter neighborhood. The ride is smooth, quiet and comfortable and the car handles well in my northern Illinois winters even with just FWD. My only complaints are that the back seats don't fold flat, but not many 2002 vehicles do. Also, the bottom of the back window is totally flat, which leaves it almost always dirty.
Love-d It!
Cathy,09/26/2008
Bought it new and liked its uniqueness. Yellow is easy to spot in the Wal-Mart parking lot! Very comfy for tall people and all seats recline for long trips. Interior is durable,everything in the right place. Most room for a mid-size SUV--I put several large trees and numerous plants in this thing! If they made them again, I'd buy one. Mine was 2WD and handled very well in snow/ice. The only reason I don't have one now is because a tornado destroyed it! had over 144K and ran great.
This Aztek won't scalp you!
M.D.Levine,05/20/2016
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
No longer made..........Parts availability is diminishing for glass and body items, purchased new.. problems with rear lift gate from the get go.....never repaired properly at dealer. Now won.t open at all! Always been solid mechanically....paint durability is superior...paid for optional paint sealant, well worth extra fee. Still bright and shiny after 14+ years in Florida Sun. Typical GM interior issues, window switches, 4-Way seat switches,radio and steering wheel switches ;Top of Dash and steering wheel show sun exposure damage. This was an experiment by GM having produced car in Mexico. all my friends thought this car wouldn't last a couple of years, with due respect to the Mexican assembly plant this car was built well! When purchased I actually wasn't aware it was made in Mexico.
Bad experience
not happy,06/11/2008
Bought used with about 60k miles, at 63k all the problems began with the check engine light. GM said it was the ECM, electronic control module. It resembles a long cable (wrapped in black plastic) that is underneath the car and plugs into a socket like thing on the undercarriage. Very exposed to the road elements! GM wanted $1100 for the part & another $900 to install. I paid, and the engine light still stayed on. GM tried to say it was not the ECM after I paid $2,000! I took it back to the Dealer prior to any of this, that was a hoot. That is another story. I could not get the car inspected, so traded it recently, took a beating and learned a lesson, run away from Pontiac Cars!
See all 85 reviews of the 2002 Pontiac Aztek
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Pontiac Aztek features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2002 Pontiac Aztek

Used 2002 Pontiac Aztek Overview

The Used 2002 Pontiac Aztek is offered in the following submodels: Aztek SUV. Available styles include Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Pontiac Aztek?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Pontiac Azteks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Pontiac Aztek for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Pontiac Aztek.

Can't find a used 2002 Pontiac Azteks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Aztek for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,759.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,775.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Aztek for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,898.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,451.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Pontiac Aztek?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Aztek lease specials

Related Used 2002 Pontiac Aztek info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles