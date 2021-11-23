Breaking into the automotive industry is no small job, but it's safe to say Polestar is on the right track. Its first two cars, the Polestar 1 and 2, were merely hints as to what was coming down the pike. The big news, for a time, was what would become of the Polestar Precept concept, a low-slung EV sedan with a new take on the Polestar design language.

Now we know the Polestar Precept is going to become the Polestar 5, an "electric performance 4-door Grand Touring car," in the words of the automaker. It's not due until 2024, because right now Polestar's focus is on the Polestar 3, a Volvo XC90-sized SUV with a raked roof. That car is due sometime in 2022, with the 5 coming sometime after that car has made its full debut.

The image that Polestar revealed with the announcement of the "5" name shows a much more muscular design language. The hard lines and boxy looks of the Polestar 2 have been ditched in favor of a more curvaceous design. Polestar says that some of these new cues will appear on the Polestar 3 SUV that's due next year, but the Polestar 5 will really be able to emphasize the new design language thanks to its smaller proportions and lower stance.