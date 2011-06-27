Skip to main content
2023 Polestar 2 Specs & Features

More about the 2023 2
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,400
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe107 MPGe
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.113/100 MPGe
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe107 MPGe
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.270 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.31
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.8.0 hr.
Battery capacity78 kWh
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower231 hp
Torque243 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length181.3 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.2 in.
Height58.2 in.
Wheel base107.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.0 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity39.9 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Angle of approach15.1 degrees
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Curb weight4,396 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Gross weight5,480 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Thunder
  • Jupiter
  • Space
  • Magnesium
  • Midnight
  • Snow
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Zinc, premium cloth
  • Zinc, premium leather
  • Slate, premium cloth
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
High pressure washers headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
250 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/45R19 tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Packages
Plus Package +$4,200
Pilot Package +$3,400
Interior Options
Ventilated Nappa Leather Seatsyes
Sunblind +$150
Front And Rear Passenger Floor Mats +$200
Trunk Mat +$200
Exterior Options
Load Carrier +$350
20" 5-V Spoke Black Silver Alloy Wheels +$1,300
Tow Bar Hitch +$1,300
