Used 1997 Plymouth Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews

My Favorite Car to date Henken , 10/28/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am 6 feet 3 inches and have lots of room in this little marvel. The dashboard is sexy and easy to maneuver around. I had the dealer make a modification to the accessory relay so that my GPS and phone chargers will stay charged when the vehicle is not running. The ride is smooth and with the double-side doors not a single feel of flex or squeak.

14 Good Years mebt315 , 06/26/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful "Wanda", our beloved family vehicle of 14 years has finally gone to car heaven mostly due to a dying transmission. We took this van everywhere (especially camping), and when I went to college it became my car. Does not like going fast, and sometimes taking turns can make you feel like you're driving a tank...but realistically it's a mini-van not a BMW 5 speed. Would have loved to have driven it for at least another year, but fixing the tranny would cost $2000+ which is a lot more than the car is worth.

Buy a Toyota or Honda --- , 03/28/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Spend the extra couple thousand dollars on a decent minivan/SUV. We have a '97 4-DR SE, and it has been towed 4 times within the last year. We take it to Chrysler to get it maintained on a yearly basis due to the non-reliability, and we also take it to our regular mechanic. Yet, it still croaks. Bought it brand new. Never again. Chrysler needs to clean up their act...and what's the deal with the transmission not being recalled? We baby this minivan, especially with young children. It rides very smoothly one day, and the next, well, we're on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck...has happened 4 times this past year. At least Toyota and Honda stand behind their products.

No more Chrysler Lisa , 04/09/2007 0 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought our Voyager brand new. Virtually everything has been replaced in it. It is ridiculous! Chrysler and other American automakers just cannot compare with foreign automakers which explains the decline in sales. You will be sorry if you buy any Chrysler-made vehicle. The transmission in our Voyager blew at 55,000 and 125,000. Every single American-made vehicle we have bought has had transmission and/or engine issues! Our Toyota Camry has over 200,000 miles on it, and no problems yet!