Used 1996 Plymouth Voyager Consumer Reviews

Against the odds ejntk , 07/26/2005 3 of 4 people found this review helpful We have owned this since 1998. We bought it at 30,000 miles and now have 190,000 on it with the original engine and original transmission, in spite of towing a small travel trailer with it for some time. We had to replace the water pump last year, and the valve cover gaskets the year before that. This van starts every time, drives smooth, and fits our 3 kids and their friends (ours is the 7-pass. version). We bought an Expedition for towing, but I am still driving the van a lot because it is such a great vehicle. This is, by far, the wisest vehicle purchase we have ever made. Report Abuse

junk mark , 10/25/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful i have owned this vehicle for only a year and i have spent way too much for repairs. I have replaced clockspring, oxygen censor, battery, radio and etc.. The fuses blow every couple weeks. I would not suggest this vehicle to anyone. Report Abuse

96 Grand Voyager SE...can't kill it! wkw , 05/02/2006 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this van a couple of years ago with 114K on the clock (average condition overall). Have had a couple of minor things go bad (normal wear and tear). Overall, a good people hauler. We had an 89 Dodge Caravan SE that we kept for ten years and loved it (4 cylinder,5 speed manual that we special ordered while stationed in W. Germany). We have really liked all of the Chrysler products we've owned (2 vans, 2 pickups & a sedan). Report Abuse

1996 Plymouth Voyager Curtis , 05/03/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This vehicle drives very nicely when everything is working, but reliability is a major problem. We've had to replace all of the electric locks, both sliding door hinges and the A/C evaporator and compressor (twice). Now we need new shocks/struts and the valve cover gaskets and engine plugs replace. All with only 53,000 miles. Report Abuse