Used 1996 Plymouth Voyager Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Voyager
3.5
16 reviews
Against the odds

ejntk, 07/26/2005
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

We have owned this since 1998. We bought it at 30,000 miles and now have 190,000 on it with the original engine and original transmission, in spite of towing a small travel trailer with it for some time. We had to replace the water pump last year, and the valve cover gaskets the year before that. This van starts every time, drives smooth, and fits our 3 kids and their friends (ours is the 7-pass. version). We bought an Expedition for towing, but I am still driving the van a lot because it is such a great vehicle. This is, by far, the wisest vehicle purchase we have ever made.

Report Abuse

junk

mark, 10/25/2009
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

i have owned this vehicle for only a year and i have spent way too much for repairs. I have replaced clockspring, oxygen censor, battery, radio and etc.. The fuses blow every couple weeks. I would not suggest this vehicle to anyone.

Report Abuse

96 Grand Voyager SE...can't kill it!

wkw, 05/02/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this van a couple of years ago with 114K on the clock (average condition overall). Have had a couple of minor things go bad (normal wear and tear). Overall, a good people hauler. We had an 89 Dodge Caravan SE that we kept for ten years and loved it (4 cylinder,5 speed manual that we special ordered while stationed in W. Germany). We have really liked all of the Chrysler products we've owned (2 vans, 2 pickups & a sedan).

Report Abuse

1996 Plymouth Voyager

Curtis, 05/03/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This vehicle drives very nicely when everything is working, but reliability is a major problem. We've had to replace all of the electric locks, both sliding door hinges and the A/C evaporator and compressor (twice). Now we need new shocks/struts and the valve cover gaskets and engine plugs replace. All with only 53,000 miles.

Report Abuse

Never Again!

Never Again!, 05/17/2005
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This van is a waste of time, money, and space on the planet. One word. Quality. NOT. How many transmissions should a person be expected to replace in one vehicle? It's been a known problem for so long. Yet they do nothing to improve the quality. We bought this instead of an Odyssey or MPV because it was so much more economical. What a huge mistake. From now on, I will never stray from Honda/Toyota/Subaru. They may cost more up front, but you save with them big time because they LAST and keep their re-sale value. You really get what you pay for. This is a gigantic waste of money. It is the most worthless vehicle I have ever owned. Never again.

Report Abuse
