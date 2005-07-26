Used 1996 Plymouth Voyager for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 180,793 miles
$2,499
ejntk,07/26/2005
We have owned this since 1998. We bought it at 30,000 miles and now have 190,000 on it with the original engine and original transmission, in spite of towing a small travel trailer with it for some time. We had to replace the water pump last year, and the valve cover gaskets the year before that. This van starts every time, drives smooth, and fits our 3 kids and their friends (ours is the 7-pass. version). We bought an Expedition for towing, but I am still driving the van a lot because it is such a great vehicle. This is, by far, the wisest vehicle purchase we have ever made.