Used 1995 Plymouth Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews

Great MiniVan RKLEE , 06/20/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The 3.3 V6 is very powerful for this vehicle. VERY spacious interior for a van of this size. Exterior SHORTER than most sedans but Interior twice the space. Great for many applications. Hauling kids, equipment, for work, hauling bikes, boats, camping equipment, tools, etc. Fuel economy is decent enough for everyday driver to work. Great for family trips. Be careful of the transmission, but properly maintained it'll run for a long time. Have had NO major problems at 170,000 miles. Shocks are starting to get weak but that's expected and an inexpensive fix. Plan to drive for another 5 years! Report Abuse

Great mini van winta , 12/06/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I used to drive 12-15000 mi/year, but got sick in 1999 and now only drive 3- 4000 mi/year. Car always goes and requires little maintenance. Report Abuse

A joy and a pain. andromeda , 12/12/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Had many problems with the a.c. until last year when a body shop finally got it fixed. Even though the a.c. isn't ice cold, it does the job. Our problems now include bad brakes, faulty suspension, and queaky shocks. Our van has been a great cruiser.Got almost 26 mpg while going threw Alabama. Its engine keeps up a steady pace and only when really put to the test does it remind us that it's only 170 hp. We hope to keep it around for a little while longer. Unless the problems increase. Report Abuse

Good Vehicle bsi87 , 09/24/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 74K on it when bought. Engine great, body fine. Some A/C problems that were fixed but basically a very trouble- free vehicle. Report Abuse