Used 1994 Plymouth Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews

1994 Base Voyger J. Wininger , 02/26/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Purchased new in Sep 1993. Drives and looks good. Several minor recalls but nothing major. 3.0L engine has plenty of power, and the 3 speed automatic transmission is bullet proof(un-like the 4 speed) Good basic transportation for my family of five.

Transmission Problems GRH , 06/09/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Engine ran fine. Gas mileage great. Design good. AC was a problem area. The transmissions were garbage. Went through 3 transmissions in 150k and I maintain my vehicles well and drive them gently. I have 4 friends / relatives that have owned different years of Voyagers and Caravans and they also have had inordinate amounts of transmission problems. It was because of the transmission problems I did not by another Dodge mini van. I just traded and switched to another brand. The Caravan would be economical if not for the AC and the tranny problems.

Reliability Grand Voyager , 07/23/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Nice auto at 260,000 Miles. Starts each day and EXTREMELY reliable

Great All around Vehicle Dallen47 , 07/10/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought used at 41,000 miles. Needed new transmish right away(warrantee). Other than normal wear and tear has performed well. Not much power in the 4 cylinder. Gas was worse than expected 18-22 MPG. Has done everything I have asked it to do, passengers and cargo. Have 88,000 and engine light keeps coming on. I'm told it's a vacuum leak??? Don't know where???? Great Family Vehicle!!!!!!!!