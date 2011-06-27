  1. Home
Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)183.0/256.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower253 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Measurements
Length165.3 in.
Curb weight2838 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place1.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height50.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Prowler Yellow
  • Prowler Red Clearcoat
  • Prowler Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Prowler Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
