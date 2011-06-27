Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|183.0/256.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|255 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|253 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|51.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|165.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2838 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|1.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|Height
|50.9 in.
|Wheel base
|113.3 in.
|Width
|76.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Prowler
Related Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons