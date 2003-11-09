Used 2001 Plymouth Prowler
- Garners major attention, very cool looking, performs better than you might think.
- Garners major attention, uncomfortable, no V8, no manual transmission, price gouging by dealers.
A cool-looking homage to a '32 Ford roadster, but where's the V8 and manual tranny?
Chrysler has taken the drawing board directly into the manufacturing plant. The Prowler is simply a concept car that has magically seen the light of day, and though it's not the most impressive car performance-wise, it is a most impressive display of Chrysler's commitment to fun.
Modeled after traditional hot rods of the 1950s, the Prowler certainly looks the part, despite the federally mandated but truly dopey-looking gray front bumpers. Painted in a variety of colors, including new copper and a silver/black combination for 2001, Prowler is equipped with massive 20-inch chrome wheels in back (fronts are 17s). With its extremely high beltline, you'll feel like you're treading water in a pool, and with the top up, visibility is a joke. Trunk space is even more amusing if you've got more than a briefcase to haul around.
The retro aluminum bodywork is wrapped around an all-aluminum frame supported by an aluminum four-wheel independent suspension. New this year are adjustable dampers that let you soften the ride; a welcome feature, as this roadster tends to ride harshly. Lousy leather-wrapped seats don't promote comfort over the long haul, and Chrysler parts bin bits combine with questionable ergonomics (center-mounted gauges?) to remind you that form definitely takes precedence over function in this vehicle. And if the styling isn't attracting enough attention, you can crank up the 320-watt Infinity sound system, with speed-compensated volume control, to make sure everyone notices you.
Prowler's powertrain somewhat disappoints. A stout 3.5-liter SOHC V6 engine, capable of producing 253 horsepower and 255 foot-pounds of torque, powers this Plymouth from rest to 60 mph in 6 seconds, but without sufficient exhaust rumble. It's mated to Chrysler's lame AutoStick automanual transmission, which is certainly no substitute for a real manual gearbox. So, no V8 and no stick: if this constitutes the hardware of the modern hot rod, we'll take a pass. The Prowler offers better handling than you might think, but the comparably priced Corvette will wax it while offering superior comfort and amenities.
This car will turn heads, even in exotic car-jaded towns like Los Angeles or Palm Beach. If you're not a celebrity but you want to feel like one, here's the recipe: buy a Plymouth Prowler. Drop the top. Cruise up and down your local strip. Wave at the gawking crowd. Just don't try to drag race any real muscle cars.
Outstanding car, excellent handling and feels right. The only problem I have when I take it out for a drive is that I can't park the car because it is like a magnet, always attracting people.
I am a manger at Lexus. I went rogue and bought a Prowler. Wow. My purple Prowler is fun to drive and also attracts more attention then a your average $100k car. Thumbs up and waves everytime I take it for a drive. The sound that comes from this V6 is a bonus to. I was taken back how great my Prowler sounds when I accelerate!
These cars get a bad rap by people that haven’t drove or owned one or know the real specs and reasons for the design . They hold the road like a roadster should being they are the only factory hand built cor with equal weight on all four tires . As far as power goes the rating is 253 HP . It has a trans axle that gets more power to real wheels than any transmission. Making it feel like a 300 hp motor . I have brought my prowler up to 143 on speedo with only mod being black cat exhaust that makes the car sound like a formula 1 Indy car . People that I have let drive it absolutely love it . Two drawbacks are the relentless attention you get while driving and the lack of a legit trunk but after all it’s just a toy that’s not meant to be your everyday grocery getter .
|2dr Convertible
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 2
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|253 hp @ 6400 rpm
The least-expensive 2001 Plymouth Prowler is the 2001 Plymouth Prowler 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,625.
- 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $44,625
