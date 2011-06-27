  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Prowler
  4. Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2000 Plymouth Prowler Review

Pros & Cons

  • Character. Attitude. Retro-cool.
  • Uncomfortable, no V8, no manual transmission, price gouging by dealers.
Other years
2001
2000
1999
1997
Plymouth Prowler for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$4,463 - $9,679
Used Prowler for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A cool-looking homage to a '32 Ford roadster, but where's the V8 and manual tranny?

Vehicle overview

Chrysler has taken the drawing board directly into the manufacturing plant. The Prowler is simply a concept car that has magically seen the light of day, and though it's not the most impressive car performance-wise, it is a most impressive display of Chrysler's commitment to fun.

Modeled after traditional hot rods of the 1950's, the Prowler certainly looks the part, despite the federally mandated but truly dopey-looking gray front bumpers. Painted red, black, yellow or silver for 2000, Prowler is equipped with massive 20-inch wheels in back (fronts are 17s). New this year is standard chrome plating on the attractive alloys. With its extremely high sill, you'll feel like you're treading water in a pool, and with the top up, visibility is a joke. Trunk space is even more amusing -- there isn't any to speak of.

The retro aluminum bodywork is wrapped around an all-aluminum frame supported by an aluminum four-wheel independent suspension, but you can't wrap leftovers with the Prowler. You can't get a smooth ride either, as this roadster rides harshly. Lousy leather-wrapped seats don't promote comfort over the long-haul, but you won't care much because the interior, aside from some bargain-basement Chrysler parts-bin bits, is delicious. And if the styling isn't attracting enough attention, you can crank up the 320-watt Infinity sound system (with speed-compensated volume control for 2000) to garner even more attention.

Prowler's powertrain somewhat disappoints. A stout 3.5-liter SOHC V6 engine, capable of producing 253 horsepower and 255 foot-pounds of torque, powers this Plymouth from rest to 60 mph quickly, but without fanfare. It's mated to Chrysler's lame AutoStick automanual transmission, which is certainly no substitute for a real manual gearbox. So, no V8 and no stick: if this constitutes the hardware of the modern hot rod, we'll take a pass. The Prowler is just for show.

But what a show. This car is guaranteed to turn heads in traffic. If you're not a celebrity but you want to feel like one, here's the recipe: Buy a Plymouth Prowler. Drop the top. Cruise up and down your local strip. Wave at the gawking crowd. Just don't try to drag race any real muscle cars.

2000 Highlights

Prowler Purple is discontinued, replaced by Prowler Silver for 2000. Chrome wheels are standard, as is a new leather shift boot and speed-sensitive volume for the stereo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Plymouth Prowler.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Prowler is an unbeatable sports car !!
Mark Tarleeni,10/13/2002
When i enter my prowler, im transported to a nother dimenshion!! I test drove new corvetts, and ther is absolutly no comparison to the feeling i get when i drive my prowler!! The prowler gives me more power and speed than any vehichle i ever owned!! the powerful v6 lights up the huge back tires instantly!! I cant wait to drive my prowler!! its an incredible RUSH !!
Chrysler Prowler
tnprowler,08/28/2002
Had a lot of performance autos, classic's, corvette's, trans-ams, over the years this is the most fun I have ever had with an automobile, by far more stares. After adding some after-market performance items, I am quite happy with all aspects of this car. I believe this one will be in my garage forever!
prowler
michael pond,04/02/2004
great car. wanted one since I saw concept car, Didn't want to pay $80,000 asking price when first into.
2000 Plymouth Prowler Pro's & Cons
SuperNova,11/05/2018
2dr Convertible
Great car, and a lot of fun to drive. handles very well, and turns a lot of heads. I wish they would have placed a larger engine in the vehicle, could use more HP, but that's me. It a hard car to get in and out of, and steering wheel is off set to left. Very limited room for your left leg, as it seems sandwiched between steering wheel & drivers door, due to the offset steering wheel. Overall, it is a very cool car, and fun to drive. Could have used a better stereo & more tech. Then again, this was built 18 years ago. I do see these cars holding, or increasing in value. Very cool car, that you don't see often, I do recommend the car, even with the items I mentioned.
See all 4 reviews of the 2000 Plymouth Prowler
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
253 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Plymouth Prowler

Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler Overview

The Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler is offered in the following submodels: Prowler Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Plymouth Prowlers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Plymouth Prowler for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler.

Can't find a used 2000 Plymouth Prowlers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Plymouth Prowler for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,663.

Find a used Plymouth for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,538.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth Prowler for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,078.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,947.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Plymouth Prowler?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Plymouth lease specials
Check out Plymouth Prowler lease specials

Related Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles