  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Prowler
  4. Used 1997 Plymouth Prowler
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Plymouth Prowler Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Prowler
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Prowlers for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,371 - $9,654
Used Prowler for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A Rare Gem

MrMojoRiser, 03/24/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

They made less than 400 Prowlers in '97, the first year they were produced. People that bought them did not buy them for gas mileage, comfort, pricetag, etc,. This car is cool. People who drive them are cool. If you can get one, do it! Didn't have any major or minor defects on this car. Maintenance has been minimal.

Report Abuse

Needs improvement

cecep, 11/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The cars is a great car overall But it needs features like ABS a manual tranny.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Prowlers for sale

Related Used 1997 Plymouth Prowler info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles