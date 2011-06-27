  1. Home
1997 Plymouth Prowler Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1997 Highlights

Plymouth brings a hot-rod-style show car to market. Although the Prowler's V6 kicks out a respectable 214 horsepower, it comes only with a four-speed automatic transmission. More show than go, some enthusiasts will lament the Prowler's lack of a V8 and manual gearbox.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Plymouth Prowler.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Rare Gem
MrMojoRiser,03/24/2003
They made less than 400 Prowlers in '97, the first year they were produced. People that bought them did not buy them for gas mileage, comfort, pricetag, etc,. This car is cool. People who drive them are cool. If you can get one, do it! Didn't have any major or minor defects on this car. Maintenance has been minimal.
Needs improvement
cecep,11/09/2002
The cars is a great car overall But it needs features like ABS a manual tranny.
See all 2 reviews of the 1997 Plymouth Prowler
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1997 Plymouth Prowler Overview

The Used 1997 Plymouth Prowler is offered in the following submodels: Prowler Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.

