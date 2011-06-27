Used 1997 Plymouth Neon Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 Neon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292929
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg25/35 mpg25/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.5/437.5 mi.312.5/437.5 mi.312.5/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.12.5 gal.12.5 gal.
Combined MPG292929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm132 hp @ 6000 rpm132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.50.3 in.50.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.52.0 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.53.9 in.50.6 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.35.1 in.35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.54.7 in.52.3 in.
Measurements
Length171.8 in.171.8 in.171.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2459 lbs.2385 lbs.2428 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.5.7 in.
Height52.8 in.53.0 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base104.0 in.104.0 in.104.0 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magenta
  • Light Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Maple Frost Pearl Metallic
