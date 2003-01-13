Used 1997 Plymouth Neon for Sale Near Me
- 72,045 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$950
- 139,425 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$1,888
- 87,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,895
- 139,123 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
- 197,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Neon
owner,01/13/2003
This car has done it all for me. I have driven it from NJ to CA, from CA to AZ, CO, Mexico and back. The mileage and comfort is amazing. And the handling is awesome. I have taken it offroad in the desert. The fold down seats allow me to haul 8ft boards of lumber home without a problem. Some jerks at the lumberyard dind't want to beleive that it would fit. What would be the point of their SUVs in that case? I caught someone trying to break into my car by throwing a large rock at the glass. It bounced off with a small scratch! I not had to do more than routine maintanence. (Oil, Filter, Tire Rotation, etc.)