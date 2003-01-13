Used 1997 Plymouth Neon for Sale Near Me

  • 1998 Plymouth Neon Highline
    1998 Plymouth Neon Highline

    72,045 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $950

  • 1999 Plymouth Neon Highline
    1999 Plymouth Neon Highline

    139,425 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,888

  • 2000 Plymouth Neon Highline
    2000 Plymouth Neon Highline

    87,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,895

  • 2000 Plymouth Neon LX
    2000 Plymouth Neon LX

    139,123 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,499

  • 2000 Plymouth Neon Highline
    2000 Plymouth Neon Highline

    197,364 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

The Little Car that Could
owner,01/13/2003
This car has done it all for me. I have driven it from NJ to CA, from CA to AZ, CO, Mexico and back. The mileage and comfort is amazing. And the handling is awesome. I have taken it offroad in the desert. The fold down seats allow me to haul 8ft boards of lumber home without a problem. Some jerks at the lumberyard dind't want to beleive that it would fit. What would be the point of their SUVs in that case? I caught someone trying to break into my car by throwing a large rock at the glass. It bounced off with a small scratch! I not had to do more than routine maintanence. (Oil, Filter, Tire Rotation, etc.)
