  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Neon
  4. Used 1996 Plymouth Neon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Plymouth Neon Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Neon
Overview
See Neon Inventory
See Neon Inventory
See Neon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg24/35 mpg24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/437.5 mi.300.0/437.5 mi.300.0/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.12.5 gal.12.5 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm132 hp @ 6000 rpm132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.50.3 in.50.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.53.9 in.50.6 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.35.1 in.35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.54.7 in.52.3 in.
Measurements
Length171.8 in.171.8 in.171.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2456 lbs.2384 lbs.2416 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.5.7 in.
Height52.8 in.53.0 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base104.0 in.104.0 in.104.0 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lapis Blue
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Magenta
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Black
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Lapis Blue
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Nitro Yellow Green
See Neon InventorySee Neon InventorySee Neon Inventory

Related Used 1996 Plymouth Neon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles