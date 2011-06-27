  1. Home
Used 1992 Plymouth Laser Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Laser
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202421
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg21/29 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/365.7 mi.333.9/461.1 mi.302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG202421
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm105 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l1.8 l2.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 5000 rpm195 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.34.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves16no16
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)noDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.45.7 in.45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.8 in.172.8 in.172.8 in.
Curb weight2531 lbs.2531 lbs.2531 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
