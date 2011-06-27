Used 1991 Plymouth Laser Consumer Reviews

My car Falconsra , 06/13/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Um.. I didn't want to give a review, just wanted to rate these cars. Anyway, these cars are very fun to drive. I have an Eagle Talon TSi just like my Laser RS that I have, and I love them both. You can tune these cars to run against anything. My talon is still a project car but my Laser I've put a system in and I've opened up the air box and put rims on it. Nothing special but you get a lot more outta of these cars with a tune up and opened air box with K&N air filter. Report Abuse

Gutsy & Reliable TimD , 10/17/2002 Have driven this car for over 60,000 miles. It's fast, responsive and gets very good gas mileage. One repair only - the cruise control went out. Extremely reliable. I have 98,000 miles on it now with the original brake pads. Keep bringing it in and my repair guy keeps telling me they look like new.

91 plymouth laser rs Chris W. , 02/01/2002 decent performance, nice looking, but is a piece of crap as far as reliability goes needed lots of repairs, timing belt broke 3 times.

cool Ironmanx1 , 02/28/2002 Damn cool car.. Fast and Fun