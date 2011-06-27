Used 1990 Plymouth Laser Hatchback Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
4.5
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Best Car I Will Ever Own

Delana, 06/05/2002
The Plymouth Laser RS was my first car. It had the best sound system and gas milegage you could ever ask for. I am a college student and I drove everywhere and that car only needed 14.00 once every two weeks to fill it up. It was a very realible car and ran great. Exterior wise it was a metallic blue that was very intriging. The shape of it was very mezmorizing and the interior of it was very nice too. The car itself was very good in rain and snow. I honestly could not have asked for a better car. I would honestly recommended this car to anyone. It is a great sports car for a great price!

It's a DSM

Dragonfire, 07/16/2004
This DSM, like all, need lots of attention. The car can be troublesome when puting upgrades in, bolt on or otherwise. You will always want to have patience with this car. The only other problem is that the backseat isn't very useable. Other than that, The Plymouth Laser is a fun car to drive and one that you will get noticed in.

1990 Plymouth Laser RS Turbo

Braden LLerenas, 05/30/2003
I've had this car for a few year but i just bought a rebuilt engine for it last fall anyway I love this car Its fun to drive and pretty reliable

My first new car I bought

Michael, 02/07/2019
RS 2dr Hatchback
It was nearly 30 years ago but I remember how I loved the car and took great care of it. Now I’m thinking of finding another one to purchase. If I do I’ll be sourcing a different engine for it with better horsepower and torque and most likely a 1992 with AWD. The issue mine had was the timing belt broke 3 times in the first 70k miles. The first break was at 40k miles and the whole motor had to be replaced under warranty. It was a great handling car though and loads of fun to drive fast through the corners. I also had a 94 RS & 96 Eclipse turbo but they didn’t handle the curves like the first generation DSM Lasers. Hmm I may try to squeeze a 6 cylinder Ecoboost turbo with 385 HP in one. 😀

DSM Rules!

KAR120C, 11/18/2008
I purchased this 90 Plymouth RS Turbo from a local dealership at a decent price with 161k on the clock. Had a new motor/turbo (A Big 16G) installed. Did a full belt replacement on this vehicle, tuneup, new tires and this thing is definitely a "Road Rocket" as was mentioned in a MOPAR review when these vehicles came out in the summer of 1989. Take it on a trip and it just flies down the freeway with superb handling and agility. Fuel economy ranges from the mid to high 20mpg range- as long as I didn't get carried away on the throttle. This is my 3rd DSM and love every one of them.

