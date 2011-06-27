Used 1990 Plymouth Laser Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The Best Car I Will Ever Own
The Plymouth Laser RS was my first car. It had the best sound system and gas milegage you could ever ask for. I am a college student and I drove everywhere and that car only needed 14.00 once every two weeks to fill it up. It was a very realible car and ran great. Exterior wise it was a metallic blue that was very intriging. The shape of it was very mezmorizing and the interior of it was very nice too. The car itself was very good in rain and snow. I honestly could not have asked for a better car. I would honestly recommended this car to anyone. It is a great sports car for a great price!
It's a DSM
This DSM, like all, need lots of attention. The car can be troublesome when puting upgrades in, bolt on or otherwise. You will always want to have patience with this car. The only other problem is that the backseat isn't very useable. Other than that, The Plymouth Laser is a fun car to drive and one that you will get noticed in.
1990 Plymouth Laser RS Turbo
I've had this car for a few year but i just bought a rebuilt engine for it last fall anyway I love this car Its fun to drive and pretty reliable
My first new car I bought
It was nearly 30 years ago but I remember how I loved the car and took great care of it. Now I’m thinking of finding another one to purchase. If I do I’ll be sourcing a different engine for it with better horsepower and torque and most likely a 1992 with AWD. The issue mine had was the timing belt broke 3 times in the first 70k miles. The first break was at 40k miles and the whole motor had to be replaced under warranty. It was a great handling car though and loads of fun to drive fast through the corners. I also had a 94 RS & 96 Eclipse turbo but they didn’t handle the curves like the first generation DSM Lasers. Hmm I may try to squeeze a 6 cylinder Ecoboost turbo with 385 HP in one. 😀
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
DSM Rules!
I purchased this 90 Plymouth RS Turbo from a local dealership at a decent price with 161k on the clock. Had a new motor/turbo (A Big 16G) installed. Did a full belt replacement on this vehicle, tuneup, new tires and this thing is definitely a "Road Rocket" as was mentioned in a MOPAR review when these vehicles came out in the summer of 1989. Take it on a trip and it just flies down the freeway with superb handling and agility. Fuel economy ranges from the mid to high 20mpg range- as long as I didn't get carried away on the throttle. This is my 3rd DSM and love every one of them.
Sponsored cars related to the Laser
Related Used 1990 Plymouth Laser Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner