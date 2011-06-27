  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Colt
  4. Used 1993 Plymouth Colt
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Plymouth Colt Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Colt
Overview
See Colt Inventory
See Colt Inventory
See Colt Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG313123
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg28/36 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.369.6/475.2 mi.304.5/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG313123
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.8 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 6000 rpm113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.40.8 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.50.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.36.4 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.53.7 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.31.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.55.1 in.
Measurements
Length171.1 in.171.1 in.168.5 in.
Curb weight2105 lbs.2085 lbs.2976 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.34.6 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.51.4 in.62.6 in.
Wheel base96.1 in.96.1 in.99.2 in.
Width66.1 in.66.1 in.66.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono79 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Turqoise Metallic
  • Dark Maroon Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Monaco Red
  • Normandie Blue Metallic
  • Scotia White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Monaco Red
  • Bright Turqoise Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Maroon Pearl Metallic
  • Normandie Blue Metallic
  • Scotia White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Bright Turqoise Metallic
  • Dark Maroon Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Monaco Red
  • Normandie Blue Metallic
  • Scotia White
See Colt InventorySee Colt InventorySee Colt Inventory

Related Used 1993 Plymouth Colt info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles