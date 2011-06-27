  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Colt
  4. Used 1993 Plymouth Colt
  5. Used 1993 Plymouth Colt Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Plymouth Colt Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Colt
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Colts for sale
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,840
Used Colt for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

great car

paul johnston, 10/13/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

it is a very reliable car.I avg 45 mpg in mixed driving but the rotors on the car get to hot and get warped been though two sets.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Colts for sale

Related Used 1993 Plymouth Colt Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles