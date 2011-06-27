Used 1992 Plymouth Colt Consumer Reviews
Economy/speed & fun in a little package
Purchased from a friend in 1994 this little car with 5 speed transmission and AC was one of the best and most reliable vehicle I have had the pleasure to drive. It was my commute vehicle from deep in the Sierra Nevada to Sacramento 6 days a week (101 miles each way). This combination of mountain , highway , freeway and city driving proved what a fine little car Mitsubishi Motors had produced. It handled very well had great brakes and negotiated the switchbacks of CA162 at speed with ease. And prior to the introduction of the new gasoline of 1996 returned an amazing 44mpg in this combined and quite brutal driving. Required only fuel, oil & filter, brake pad & shoe, tires.
Great first time car
This car was a great first car for me. I got it my freshman year and college and drove it all over. It got super gas mileage and I never had an iota of a problem out of it. I just donated to a private school for them to auction it off for funds for the school. I hope someone gets the enjoyment out of it that I got.
insane reliability
just wanted to tell anyone considering this car that I got 160,000 miles out of mine, over nine years, without having to pay for a single major repair (other than wear and tear items).
Plymouth Colt
Great little car for local driving around. Handles nice and has good pickup for such a small car. I am very happy with it. FANTASTIC on gas.
Sponsored cars related to the Colt
Related Used 1992 Plymouth Colt info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner