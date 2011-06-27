  1. Home
1992 Plymouth Colt Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Factory options list is pared in a cost-savings measure. A 113-horsepower engine is standard and a 118-horsepower engine is optional.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Economy/speed & fun in a little package
trimleyman,07/31/2010
Purchased from a friend in 1994 this little car with 5 speed transmission and AC was one of the best and most reliable vehicle I have had the pleasure to drive. It was my commute vehicle from deep in the Sierra Nevada to Sacramento 6 days a week (101 miles each way). This combination of mountain , highway , freeway and city driving proved what a fine little car Mitsubishi Motors had produced. It handled very well had great brakes and negotiated the switchbacks of CA162 at speed with ease. And prior to the introduction of the new gasoline of 1996 returned an amazing 44mpg in this combined and quite brutal driving. Required only fuel, oil & filter, brake pad & shoe, tires.
Great first time car
Heath,10/04/2002
This car was a great first car for me. I got it my freshman year and college and drove it all over. It got super gas mileage and I never had an iota of a problem out of it. I just donated to a private school for them to auction it off for funds for the school. I hope someone gets the enjoyment out of it that I got.
insane reliability
fredddd,02/02/2003
just wanted to tell anyone considering this car that I got 160,000 miles out of mine, over nine years, without having to pay for a single major repair (other than wear and tear items).
Plymouth Colt
GWP,04/22/2003
Great little car for local driving around. Handles nice and has good pickup for such a small car. I am very happy with it. FANTASTIC on gas.
Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Plymouth Colt Overview

The Used 1992 Plymouth Colt is offered in the following submodels: Colt Hatchback, Colt Wagon. Available styles include Vista 4dr Wagon, 2dr Hatchback, GL 2dr Hatchback, Vista SE 4dr Wagon, and Vista 4dr Wagon AWD.

