Used 1990 Plymouth Colt Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|29
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|27/33 mpg
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|246.5/333.5 mi.
|356.4/435.6 mi.
|264.0/356.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|29
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|113 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|113 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|1.5 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|96 hp @ 5000 rpm
|81 hp @ 5500 rpm
|96 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.5 ft.
|30.2 ft.
|32.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|38.8 in.
|41.9 in.
|38.8 in.
|Front hip room
|53.2 in.
|no
|53.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|no
|53.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|no
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.7 in.
|no
|53.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|no
|53.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|176.6 in.
|158.7 in.
|176.6 in.
|Curb weight
|2667 lbs.
|2205 lbs.
|2271 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|36.9 cu.ft.
|no
|36.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|62.4 in.
|51.9 in.
|59.8 in.
|Wheel base
|103.3 in.
|93.9 in.
|103.3 in.
|Width
|64.8 in.
|65.7 in.
|64.8 in.
