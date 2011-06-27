  1. Home
Used 2000 Plymouth Breeze Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Breeze
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4950 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length186.7 in.
Curb weight2945 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Deep Cranberry Pearl Coat
  • Champagne Pearl Coat
  • Taupe Frost Metallic
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red
  • Deep Amethyst
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Camel
  • Silver Fern
