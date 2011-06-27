  1. Home
Used 1999 Plymouth Breeze Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Breeze
3.8
24 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,040 - $2,649
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car for the Money!

FargoNDMan2009, 07/23/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Upon buying this car (2.0L) I've had to get a brake over-haul, as well as the alternator (from the previous owners neglect). I've taken great care of it since I have owned it. I've taken it all the way to Sturges SD, Minneapolis MN, Cavalier ND, Bismarck ND, Minot ND, Tioga ND, Devils L. All trips have been in excess of 350 miles and no problems. I haven't even mentioned how many 200 mile trips I have taken as well. People who complain about this car don't take care of it or expect more out of it than it can provide. I've had repairs too but it's expected. When I bought mine it had 84,000k on it and now it has 154,000k and still runs strong with great mileage (28avg).

Report Abuse

Refreshing as a summer "Breeze"

Stenens, 10/13/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Over the couple years I had my Plymouth Breeze I have come to love it. Although the outer appearance did not appeal to me at first, I'm pleased I choose this car over a smaller sportier car.

Report Abuse

OK.

JV, 05/31/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

It's an OK vehicle. Bought it five years ago and did well until about a year ago. The interior is very cheap looking ( and put together) along with the center console. Brakes (third set), tierods, water pump, and the AC unit have all crapped in the past year. Very noisy engine but great gas MPG. Not very accommodating for a big person. This is like all Detroit-made sedans, great off the assembly line but not good resold.

Report Abuse

Excellent performance, and fun to drive!

Heidi Johnson, 01/07/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've been very happy with the overall performance and reliability of my vehicle. I would recommend this type of car to a single person or even a small family. You won't be disappointed.

Report Abuse

The Car's name, Breeze, Says it all.

DougS, 07/26/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car as a second car to my family mini-van. I have never been dissapointed. With the rear seat folded, long loads such as tools or lumber fit easily. The trunk is especially large, even w/the seat up. The options, such as cruise, power sunroof and the power seats make the car feel much more expensive. An especially helpful option is the heated mirrors. After 5 very cold Ohio winters I find that I rely on this feature quite a bit. One area of concern though is rust. I have found "rust mumps" along the front of the hood. Other than that I would definitally purchase another given the value for money spent.

Report Abuse
