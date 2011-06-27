Used 1999 Plymouth Breeze Consumer Reviews

Great Car for the Money! FargoNDMan2009 , 07/23/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Upon buying this car (2.0L) I've had to get a brake over-haul, as well as the alternator (from the previous owners neglect). I've taken great care of it since I have owned it. I've taken it all the way to Sturges SD, Minneapolis MN, Cavalier ND, Bismarck ND, Minot ND, Tioga ND, Devils L. All trips have been in excess of 350 miles and no problems. I haven't even mentioned how many 200 mile trips I have taken as well. People who complain about this car don't take care of it or expect more out of it than it can provide. I've had repairs too but it's expected. When I bought mine it had 84,000k on it and now it has 154,000k and still runs strong with great mileage (28avg). Report Abuse

Refreshing as a summer "Breeze" Stenens , 10/13/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Over the couple years I had my Plymouth Breeze I have come to love it. Although the outer appearance did not appeal to me at first, I'm pleased I choose this car over a smaller sportier car. Report Abuse

OK. JV , 05/31/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It's an OK vehicle. Bought it five years ago and did well until about a year ago. The interior is very cheap looking ( and put together) along with the center console. Brakes (third set), tierods, water pump, and the AC unit have all crapped in the past year. Very noisy engine but great gas MPG. Not very accommodating for a big person. This is like all Detroit-made sedans, great off the assembly line but not good resold. Report Abuse

Excellent performance, and fun to drive! Heidi Johnson , 01/07/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've been very happy with the overall performance and reliability of my vehicle. I would recommend this type of car to a single person or even a small family. You won't be disappointed. Report Abuse