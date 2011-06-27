  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Breeze
  4. Used 1997 Plymouth Breeze
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Plymouth Breeze Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Breeze
Overview
See Breeze Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2920 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Flame Red
  • Light Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Stawberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta
  • Dark Maple Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Taupe Frost Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
See Breeze Inventory

Related Used 1997 Plymouth Breeze info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles