Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim Consumer Reviews
Car
The wheels spin in a motion that allows me to get to my destination. Quite useful.
Great Car!
It was a very reliable car. Lasted 100,000 miles before it needed any repairs. After that, repairs were required every 20,000 miles or so. It's a very cheap car to buy. It's also very inexpenisive to repair. The most expenisive repair was $600 for a new head on the engine. The car lasted nearly 200,000 miles on the original engine and tranmission. Fuel economy was great at 35mpg on the highway. It was also a cheap car to insure. I don't know of any other small American car that's as good. It's also very well built. I never had a problem with sqeaks and rattles and no parts ever broke or fell off. Pretty darn good for an American car if you ask me!
3.0 v6
got the car at 61000miles had it for 2yrs never had to put a penny in that car it sits at 113567 now still runs like new.
Wow
My brother owned this car with the 3.0L V6 for a few years with little to no issues and he abused the hell out of it. It still drove like new, only making a slight ticking noise when low on oil (as it usually was). He got plenty of miles out of it (got it with probably 215k and died with over 250k) and probably only changed the oil twice in the few years and thousands of miles. I wouldn't suggest this but the car handled it well. Only reason it's not on the road today is because it caught fire due to oil that leaked onto the exhaust manifold while adding oil.
A Great Car
A fun and practical vehical to drive. My daughter used it as a college car and when she graduated I used it as a commuting car. It lasted 102,000 miles before I donated it to the Salvation Army. It accelerates quicker than a Camry, and corners better than at BMW 318 - no kidding! Get a model with power windows and locks. Mine didn't have these and I missed them a lot. Chrysler made a great car in the Acclaim and its sister.
Sponsored cars related to the Acclaim
Related Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner