It was a very reliable car. Lasted 100,000 miles before it needed any repairs. After that, repairs were required every 20,000 miles or so. It's a very cheap car to buy. It's also very inexpenisive to repair. The most expenisive repair was $600 for a new head on the engine. The car lasted nearly 200,000 miles on the original engine and tranmission. Fuel economy was great at 35mpg on the highway. It was also a cheap car to insure. I don't know of any other small American car that's as good. It's also very well built. I never had a problem with sqeaks and rattles and no parts ever broke or fell off. Pretty darn good for an American car if you ask me!

