  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Acclaim
  4. Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1995 Plymouth Acclaim Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Plymouth Acclaim for Sale
List Price Estimate
$780 - $2,006
Used Acclaim for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Last year for Acclaim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim.

5(56%)
4(22%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Car
theevanup,07/06/2014
4dr Sedan
The wheels spin in a motion that allows me to get to my destination. Quite useful.
Great Car!
sedaigle,04/07/2002
It was a very reliable car. Lasted 100,000 miles before it needed any repairs. After that, repairs were required every 20,000 miles or so. It's a very cheap car to buy. It's also very inexpenisive to repair. The most expenisive repair was $600 for a new head on the engine. The car lasted nearly 200,000 miles on the original engine and tranmission. Fuel economy was great at 35mpg on the highway. It was also a cheap car to insure. I don't know of any other small American car that's as good. It's also very well built. I never had a problem with sqeaks and rattles and no parts ever broke or fell off. Pretty darn good for an American car if you ask me!
3.0 v6
leojem90,01/29/2010
got the car at 61000miles had it for 2yrs never had to put a penny in that car it sits at 113567 now still runs like new.
Wow
joser94,11/17/2013
My brother owned this car with the 3.0L V6 for a few years with little to no issues and he abused the hell out of it. It still drove like new, only making a slight ticking noise when low on oil (as it usually was). He got plenty of miles out of it (got it with probably 215k and died with over 250k) and probably only changed the oil twice in the few years and thousands of miles. I wouldn't suggest this but the car handled it well. Only reason it's not on the road today is because it caught fire due to oil that leaked onto the exhaust manifold while adding oil.
See all 9 reviews of the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim

Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim Overview

The Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim is offered in the following submodels: Acclaim Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Plymouth Acclaims are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Plymouth Acclaim for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim.

Can't find a used 1995 Plymouth Acclaims you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Plymouth Acclaim for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,711.

Find a used Plymouth for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,339.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth Acclaim for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,460.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,981.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Plymouth Acclaim?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Plymouth lease specials
Check out Plymouth Acclaim lease specials

Related Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles