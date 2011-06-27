  1. Home
Used 1990 Plymouth Acclaim Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG182124
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg18/26 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/336.0 mi.288.0/416.0 mi.336.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG182124
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Measurements
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.103.3 in.103.3 in.
Length181.2 in.181.2 in.181.2 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
