  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Acclaim
  4. Used 1990 Plymouth Acclaim
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1990 Plymouth Acclaim Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Plymouth Acclaim for Sale
List Price Estimate
$755 - $1,942
Used Acclaim for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The 1990 Acclaim gains a driver's side airbag and available V6 power in all of its models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Plymouth Acclaim.

5(86%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GOOD CAR
marybuggy,07/10/2002
THE PLYMOUTH ACCLAIM IS A GOOD FAST CAR, THE CAR WILL NEVER PUT YOU DOWN THE ACCLAIM LOOKS LIKE A LITTLE STREET ROD I TELL YOU IF YOU GOING TO BUY YOUR KID A FIRST CAR BUY HIM A PLYMOUTH ACCLAIM LE.IF YOUR KID IS A HIGHT PERFORMACE CHILDBUY HIM THIS CAR NOTHING ELSE IF HE LIKES TO DRIVE FAST AND QUICK BUY AN ACCLAIM. THE PLYMOUTH ACCLAIM SHOULD HAVE A PERFECT RATING ON RELIABILITY AND ELECTRIC STUFF LIKE THAT,THE ACCLAIM FITS FIVE PEOPLE JUST LIKE A LS 400 WOULD COMFATIBLE,I HAVE TESTED THIS CAR,THIS CAR DOES 0TO60 IN LIKE 5SECONDS
good car
d.ponder,07/06/2002
good car for the money 2.5 good engine but a little under powered
Excellent sleeper
MoparMan58,11/04/2003
One fine automobile - another MoPar hit - overlooked in the marketplace
GoingAndGoing
BillMe,12/27/2003
We could always count on this car with very little time in the shop. Plenty of room throughout the car. Great for shopping or traveling and with 23mph city and 28 highway not too expensive to use. Yes the valves tap but they've been tapping for 60 thousand miles with no problem. My wife loves it and had it repainted last year. The original paint job was coming off but with the new color it's almost like new.
See all 7 reviews of the 1990 Plymouth Acclaim
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Plymouth Acclaim features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Plymouth Acclaim

Used 1990 Plymouth Acclaim Overview

The Used 1990 Plymouth Acclaim is offered in the following submodels: Acclaim Sedan. Available styles include LX Turbo 4dr Sedan, LE Turbo 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, Turbo 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Plymouth Acclaim?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Plymouth Acclaims are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Plymouth Acclaim for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Plymouth Acclaim.

Can't find a used 1990 Plymouth Acclaims you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Plymouth Acclaim for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,871.

Find a used Plymouth for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,762.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth Acclaim for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,577.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,343.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Plymouth Acclaim?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Plymouth lease specials
Check out Plymouth Acclaim lease specials

Related Used 1990 Plymouth Acclaim info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles