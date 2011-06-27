1990 Plymouth Acclaim Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
The 1990 Acclaim gains a driver's side airbag and available V6 power in all of its models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Plymouth Acclaim.
Most helpful consumer reviews
marybuggy,07/10/2002
THE PLYMOUTH ACCLAIM IS A GOOD FAST CAR, THE CAR WILL NEVER PUT YOU DOWN THE ACCLAIM LOOKS LIKE A LITTLE STREET ROD I TELL YOU IF YOU GOING TO BUY YOUR KID A FIRST CAR BUY HIM A PLYMOUTH ACCLAIM LE.IF YOUR KID IS A HIGHT PERFORMACE CHILDBUY HIM THIS CAR NOTHING ELSE IF HE LIKES TO DRIVE FAST AND QUICK BUY AN ACCLAIM. THE PLYMOUTH ACCLAIM SHOULD HAVE A PERFECT RATING ON RELIABILITY AND ELECTRIC STUFF LIKE THAT,THE ACCLAIM FITS FIVE PEOPLE JUST LIKE A LS 400 WOULD COMFATIBLE,I HAVE TESTED THIS CAR,THIS CAR DOES 0TO60 IN LIKE 5SECONDS
d.ponder,07/06/2002
good car for the money 2.5 good engine but a little under powered
MoparMan58,11/04/2003
One fine automobile - another MoPar hit - overlooked in the marketplace
BillMe,12/27/2003
We could always count on this car with very little time in the shop. Plenty of room throughout the car. Great for shopping or traveling and with 23mph city and 28 highway not too expensive to use. Yes the valves tap but they've been tapping for 60 thousand miles with no problem. My wife loves it and had it repainted last year. The original paint job was coming off but with the new color it's almost like new.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
