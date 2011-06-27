Used 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette Minivan Consumer Reviews
This car is a treasure!
I loved my Town N Country but It kept having mechanical issues. It's style was what drew me. Recently I purchased a silluette and have found all the features love in the TnC without mechanical problems.
100K and no problems
I am the original owner of 2002 old minvian. I just made it 99,700 miles and decided to sell it and buy a 2008 Chrysler T&C. I basically had zero problems with the minivan and it was the best vehicle I have ever owned. On the way home from the Chrysler dealership after purchasing my 2008 T&C with 15,000 it started making brake noise. Had to replace front/rear pads/rotors and they also replaced the battery. I know GM takes a lot of grief but in my experience their quality has been very good.
Lovin my Olds!
This vehicle is the top of the line from what I have seen in minivans, total luxury. We bought this vehicle used and we did'nt know all the neat extras it had until we got it home, we were just looking for a nice minivan, but got so much more. Has a great 6-track cd player, electronic sliding doors,(with many different locations inside the car from which to open them), really nice to have when you are carrying baby seats and groceries etc. Van is nice and roomy, for real people, not just kids. Overall a great choice for anyone wanting lots of room and luxury.
Nice luxery for the price
This is the first Oldsmobile I purchased. It rides and handles well. Nice gas mileage.
Almost There
First off, in terms of absolute value the Oldsmobile shines in terms of equipment and price. The ride, drive, and function of the van are good, but I would enjoy more power under the hood. Compared to the other GM vans, the Olds to me is the most attractive looking package. The Chevrolet for the same money seems just plain cheap. Disappointing are so-so fit and finish of body panels and a minor HVAC problem. If GM could sweat the small stuff a bit better - they would be back to #1.
