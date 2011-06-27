Used 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Minivan Consumer Reviews

One of the Best Vehicles I've Owned miker63 , 12/05/2013 Premiere 4dr Minivan 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought our 2000 used in 2010 with over 150,000 miles on it. Has made several long, out of state trips and is our primary in town ride. I've replaced battery, starter, idle control valve, belt and tensioner, tailgate lift cylinders, and rear air shocks. Took to dealer for a bad crank speed sensor wiring harness - $600 total repair. All reasonable repairs for a vehicle this age. Love the space and seats. Excellent fuel economy. Nice driver. Solid overall construction. Has been a reliable and very good van for hauling kids to ball games, moving music equipment, and everything else! UPDATE: Sadly, some kid turned into my daughter while driving this van and totaled it. We could drive it up onto the wrecker, but the cost to repair the broken front end was just not economical. We bought a different brand of minivan to replace the Silhouette and I appreciate the Silhouette even more now. I especially miss the trip computer with the electronic compass, MPG, etc. Our replacement Honda Odyssey doesn't have that and it has taken me several months to get used to not seeing that information on the overhead console. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Need suv, don't want to sell Olds Jason , 02/28/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought our Silhouette with 67k on it and now have over 120k miles. I heard these vans were trouble when I bought it. All I can say is it has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. I like everything about it except cupholders between the front seats which get stepped on then break. To date I have not had to to any repairs at all but have kept up on the preventative schedule. I tow a 3500 lb boat medium distances and this van tows great but lacks 4 wheel drive. The driver heated seat quit working though at 100k. I really need a 4x4 but I hate to see it go. A tip, I put a $1 bottle of fuel injector cleaner in the gas one time and the power increase was huge.

Best vehicle I ever owned Deloris Kotowske , 11/05/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Love my Olds Silhouette and would buy another one if they were still making them. I tell everyone how absolutely wonderful this vehicle is. Economical on gas, comfortable for traveling and my grandkids love riding in it. Easy to get into and out of which is an especially nice feature for older folks and those with certain back problems. No tugging to pull yourself up and out of the seat to exit the vehicle. Plus ease of motion to get into the vehicle. What a shame this awesome vehicle has been dis- continued. I have about 128,00 miles with nominal repairs. What a blessing financially that is in this day and age with repair bills soaring out of site. Fantastic mode of transportation.

Great Van, but Interior Not Dependable Todd , 01/10/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this van with 12 miles on it and have put over 126,000 on it. There has NEVER been a mechanical failure, but it has had several problems with interior things. The power door had to be repaired three times, power windows twice, power door locks three times. Its gas mileage is outstanding, averaging 25 mpg. This van provides great comfort. Overall I am very pleased with it.