Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Sedan Consumer Reviews
Unstopable Grandpa Car
This is a big boat of a car, but I love it. I used to be a Service Manager at an Oldsmobile dealership and I know how reliable these cars are. It has a fantastic engine and gets great gas mileage (routinely get 30 mpg on highway). As with any car, you will have to replace the water pump and an alternator every now and then. But otherwise, Oldsmobile Ninety-Eights are great cars.
my 2nd one
This is my second one my first one i sold to my brother in law for $500 with 295,678 miles on it 2 years ago and he still drives it i bought the one i have now with 132,244 and love it and plan on driving it a long while
Nice ride
A large car which has been very cheap to have, few repairs, good on gas and maintance cost are low (Great first ride)
My First Olds
I really like this car. It's my first Oldsmobile. My grandparents always had oldsmobiles and I have always like them. I would buy another Olds in a heartbeat.
It IS Your Father's Oldsmobile
I bought this car at 39,000 miles, have driven it for 5 yrs. Good, solid car BUT as with all GM cars from the 1980s and 1990s, the interior trim does not hold up. This is my second Olds (1986 Cutlass) and BOTH had air conditioners go out and had to have headliners replaced. Otherwise, I love the design and plan to drive this car until it doesn't go anymore (hopefully another 90,000 miles).
Sponsored cars related to the Ninety-Eight
Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner