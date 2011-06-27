  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
  4. Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
  5. Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Ninety-Eight
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Ninety-Eights for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,156 - $2,788
Used Ninety-Eight for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Unstopable Grandpa Car

dsnook, 11/11/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is a big boat of a car, but I love it. I used to be a Service Manager at an Oldsmobile dealership and I know how reliable these cars are. It has a fantastic engine and gets great gas mileage (routinely get 30 mpg on highway). As with any car, you will have to replace the water pump and an alternator every now and then. But otherwise, Oldsmobile Ninety-Eights are great cars.

Report Abuse

my 2nd one

mike, 03/11/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my second one my first one i sold to my brother in law for $500 with 295,678 miles on it 2 years ago and he still drives it i bought the one i have now with 132,244 and love it and plan on driving it a long while

Report Abuse

Nice ride

KeithH, 04/30/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

A large car which has been very cheap to have, few repairs, good on gas and maintance cost are low (Great first ride)

Report Abuse

My First Olds

Marshyliz, 08/15/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I really like this car. It's my first Oldsmobile. My grandparents always had oldsmobiles and I have always like them. I would buy another Olds in a heartbeat.

Report Abuse

It IS Your Father's Oldsmobile

MLTofTN, 11/21/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car at 39,000 miles, have driven it for 5 yrs. Good, solid car BUT as with all GM cars from the 1980s and 1990s, the interior trim does not hold up. This is my second Olds (1986 Cutlass) and BOTH had air conditioners go out and had to have headliners replaced. Otherwise, I love the design and plan to drive this car until it doesn't go anymore (hopefully another 90,000 miles).

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ninety-Eights for sale

Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles