Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS Consumer Reviews

Nice full size sedan
redesprit, 08/23/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
This is nice car and very similar to the Bonneville SSEs I have driven. The only mechanical problem I have had with this car was a plenum chamber failure at 60,000 miles. This is common with the 3800 v-6. so much so that the dealer maintains 10 in stock at all times. About an $800 repair by the time the mechanic washes his hands. All-in-all, a very comfortable highway cruiser and great for long trips.
New LSS owner
Chazcee, 09/28/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
After using information from Edmunds to compare available full size sedans I settled on the Olds LSS. I have only had it a month but my 1978 LSS is a great car. It is so quiet, smooth and comfortable it is hard to beleive how well it performs and handles. It is a great value among the full size sedans,
