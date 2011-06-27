Used 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue Sedan Consumer Reviews

A Comfortable Reliable Sedan Chris , 06/14/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 125k miles, now at 140k. Overall it is comfortable, handles well for a car its size and has good power. The interior materials have held up well (especially the cloth and carpet) and the paint still looks great. When I first got the car,I upgraded the wheels and put on new tires. So far, they have hardly worn at all. I had a stalling problem in the first couple of months that turned out to be the Crankshaft Position Sensor. Right now the "abs" and "trac off" lights are on b/c I broke a brittle wire while trying to secure a speed sensor. I will be putting in new pads and rotors soon, as the brakes have begun to pulsate, but this is just regular maintenance. Report Abuse

Troubled Car Unknown , 04/22/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I love my dont get me wrong.I've had it just over a year now and it's just now giving me problems.After looking up everything about the car,everyone seems to have the same issue.The car just wont start.I have no clue why and no one else seems to know either.If that issue was resolved it would be great.So if anyone knows please post it.Other than that I love the speed of the car,great get-up. Report Abuse

2001 Olds Intrigue GLS.. Weathered with age magdalenaw , 04/15/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful With all the features I got for a decent price from the previous owner, I would say that value-wise, this car is great, but it's definitely starting to lose its steam. It's only got 144K miles on it, but it acts like it's got many more, even though it's got the original hardy engine that performs well. Maybe it's just because it's over ten years old and I never saw it in its heydey, or maybe I picked the wrong one, but I just can't seem to fall in love with this car. It is decent for the most part. Report Abuse

Great Care Good car , 09/28/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 160,000 miles on it. Not bad. After replacing brakes, tires and struts, and of course keeping up with oil, it runs great. I get 33 mpg highway. It goes when I want it to go, and sure, sometimes the blinkers quit working, but oh well. This car rocks it up the mountain with power, and it rocks it in the snow better than 4x4. My car just hit 202,000, and it's running just as good if not better than when I bought it. Report Abuse