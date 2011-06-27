I bought my intrigue used with 120,000 miles on it! overall great looking car clean inside and out. a month after buying it i have to put 400$ worth of NORMAL MAINTENANCE work into it such as fuel filter tie rod ends and so on. The car seemed to always have this issue with the blinker turning right. I was told that it is a sensor and is around 400$ to replace NO THANKS! Common issue with these cars i am told ill go without! Then my car one day decided to start stalling on me in the middle of intersections and when i was driving normally! it was scary trust me but i didn't do anything about it until one day i went to go start it and it wouldn't at all so i jumped it but every time it would bog out after a few minutes! I got so sick of it i let it sit there all winter without even driving it because i didn't want to deal with it! Anyway i took it to a GM dealership and 500$ later with a cam shift sensor and a new battery the car seems great now! Love how it drives and handles curves and the acceleration is great! I would recommend getting it looked at before you buy and do your research on the car because they can have some costly repairs unfortunately

