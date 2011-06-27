2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue Review
Pros & Cons
- Cleanly styled inside and out, available stability control, sophisticated 3.5-liter V6 engine.
- Cheap interior materials, rear seat room tight for adults, sketchy reliability record.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Oldsmobile's Intrigue was one of GM's most promising products when it was released in 1998, but quality stumbling blocks and a muddled brand identity helped to quash sales hopes. Now that the bugs are ironed out, the Intrigue is scheduled to die at the end of this year.
Vehicle overview
Too bad Oldsmobile is headed for the obituary list, because the Intrigue represented one of the best domestic alternatives to Japan's best-selling four doors. Aimed squarely at the Accord and Camry, Intrigue features a functional sedan design inside and out that delivers a minimum of glitz and a maximum of ergonomic operation. Providing tight space for five adults, the Intrigue offers acceptable interior room without a bulky exterior size or hefty curb weight. Built on a rigid structural backbone, Olds gave its midsize front-driver a four-wheel independent suspension, disc brakes and ABS. The GX is a fully equipped base model, while moving up to the GL nets extras such as a dual-zone air conditioner, fog lamps, keyless entry and upgraded mirrors, seats and sound system. The GLS comes with fake wood trim inside, the OnStar communications system and even more standard equipment for 2002 that includes a two-tone leather interior, sunroof and HomeLink system. All Intrigues are powered by GM's 24-valve 3.5-liter V6 (based on the Aurora V8) that sends a torquey 215 horsepower through a four-speed electronically controlled transmission. The Intrigue also features the Precision Control System (PCS) that uses sensors to measure the speed of each wheel as well as steering and yaw angles. If a panic stop, quick swerve or slick pavement forces the car into a skid, the system applies selective braking to bring the car back under control. Driving the Intrigue feels more like driving an import than a typical Oldsmobile. Speed-sensitive steering offers good feedback, and the brake pedal is easy to modulate. Seats are comfy and supportive. While the car is fairly big, it doesn't feel like it from the driver seat, thanks to responsive handling and good visibility. However, the speed-sensitive steering can feel rather unnatural when its ratio and weighting change in mid corner. Understated styling provides strong family ties to other Oldsmobiles in the headlights, front fascia and rear flanks. And Intrigue's twin-cam V6 not only provides stout acceleration and good fuel economy, but it does so without the need for premium fuel, unlike many other performance-oriented V6 powerplants in this class. Pricing is in line with the Toyota Camry V6, the Nissan Maxima, and the Mercury Sable. Offering style, room and power, the Oldsmobile Intrigue is one sedan priced in the mid-20s that shoppers should at least test-drive when searching for their next family sedan, especially since Oldsmobile dealers will be blowing them out clearance sale-style.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Intrigue
Related Used 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons