Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,994
|$2,512
|$2,802
|Clean
|$1,756
|$2,217
|$2,473
|Average
|$1,279
|$1,627
|$1,815
|Rough
|$802
|$1,037
|$1,157
Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue GX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,825
|$2,318
|$2,594
|Clean
|$1,607
|$2,046
|$2,290
|Average
|$1,170
|$1,502
|$1,680
|Rough
|$734
|$957
|$1,071
Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,910
|$2,465
|$2,777
|Clean
|$1,682
|$2,176
|$2,451
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,597
|$1,799
|Rough
|$768
|$1,018
|$1,147